Uplift schemes in Cantt Boards: ECC approves Rs450m grant for defence ministry

Zaheer Abbasi Published 12 Feb, 2023 03:56am
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) amounting to Rs450 million in favour of the Ministry of Defence for the execution of development schemes in (Cantonment Board Walton and Lahore) in the ongoing fiscal year. The meeting of the ECC presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on a summary moved by the Ministry of Defense approved Rs450 million TSG.

The meeting was told that the Cabinet Division have surrendered funds amounting to Rs450 million from its development expenditure in favour of Ministry of Defence (Cantonment Board), Islamabad enabling it obtain TSG of an equivalent amount for execution of schemes in Punjab Province under sustainable development goals achievement programme (SAP).

Uplift schemes for MPs in Punjab: Over half of discretionary spending released

The meeting was further informed that release of funds Rs450 million through surrender order was recommended by the SAP Steering Committee in its meeting held on 12 October 2022 in terms of the SAP guidelines notified v dated 13 Jun 2022. The Cabinet Division (Development Wing) stated that the matter of surrender of funds of Rs450 million in favour of Ministry of Defence (Cantonment Board), Islamabad has been discussed in the meeting of Steering Committee on SAP held on 14 December 2022 and decided after deliberations that there are no Cantonment Boards in Islamabad.

