Feb 12, 2023
S Korean envoy, CM seek improvement in trade ties

Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2023 03:56am
LAHORE: Ambassador of South Korea Suh Sangpyo met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office on Saturday and discussed matters pertaining to enhancement in trade relations, tourism, and culture and increasing cooperation in various sectors.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking on the occasion stated that Pakistan and South Korea have excellent cordial and economic contacts adding that mutual relations can further be promoted by enhancing exchange of bilateral delegations. He highlighted that there are ample opportunities of cooperation in cultural and tourism sectors adding that sites like Taxila and Harappa can attract South Korean tourists.

The South Korean Ambassador while talking on the occasion acknowledged that Pakistan is a hospitable country and we earnestly desire to further promote bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Moreover, the CM took a mega step for e-governance as Cabinet Management Information System (CMIS) has been formally launched to hold Punjab Cabinet meetings. The Punjab Cabinet meetings will be held paperless under CMIS.

Provincial Ministers and concerned officials will be issued cabinet agenda under CMIS and the minutes of cabinet decisions will also be issued under CMIS. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi chaired the fourth Cabinet meeting under Cabinet Management Information System (CMIS) paperless. Lakhs of rupees will be saved by holding cabinet meetings paperless.

Meanwhile, the CM took a strict notice of Warburton incident and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM constituted a three-member high-level inquiry committee to investigate the incident. Additional Inspector General of Police (Special Branch) Zulfiqar Hameed will be the Convener while DIG Faisal Ali Raja and DIG Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari will be members of the Committee. The committee after making an inquiry of the incident will submit its report to the Caretaker CM within 48 hours. The committee after ascertaining negligence will also recommend action to be taken against the responsible police officers and staff members.

