PM not satisfied with NEECA’s performance

ISLAMABAD: Expressing disappointment at the performance of National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), Prime Minister has directed Prime Minister Office (PMO) to coordinate with Secretary Cabinet for approval of long awaited National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Policy by the Federal Cabinet.

NECCA was an arm of Power Division, which was transferred to Ministry of Science and Technology on the request of former Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz. However, the World Bank has pressed the government to re-attach it to the Power Division for smooth implementation of energy conservation measures.

Power Division floated a proposal to get NEECA back by giving reference of World Bank’s demand, but Finance Division opposed it saying that since it was approved by the Federal Cabinet, it cannot be re-attached to the Power Division. On February 6, 2023, presiding over a meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif observed that NEECA’s current capacity was sub-par. He said it was not possible for NEECA to steer and direct the ambitious and wide-ranging energy conservation agenda without first rate professionals and experts.

Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

He emphasized that a crash capacity enhancement programme for NEECA thus needed to be implemented. Prime Minister instructed SAPM-GE to constitute an inter-ministerial committee led by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, to design and oversee NEECA’s capacity enhancement programme. Ministry of Science and Technology was tasked to provide secretarial support to the Committee.

NEECA will formulate a plan to fill the vacant positions by assigning defined milestones to each of the key technical position. The compensation package against each position will also be reviewed to attract best human resources.

Ministry of Science and Technology/ NEECA is to move quickly for consideration of World Bank’s sponsored project of $150 million by the Concept Clearance Committee. Planning Commission will expedite appraisal of the proposal.

According to sources, Chairman NEECA’s Board of Directors (BoDs) is to convene at the earliest to: (i) finalise amendments in National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Act, 2016; (ii) take measures for the establishment of Energy Conservation Fund; and (iii) establish and operationalise the Energy Conservation Tribunals. Ministry of Science and Technology would submit milestone based implementation plan in next meeting of stock-take.

The sources said the meeting also decided that Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) would provide a separate presentation to the Prime Minister regarding its performance and capacity to approve/enforce standards with particular focus on energy related appliances and fittings. Prime Minister Office (PMO) has been directed to coordinate with the Secretary Cabinet for the speedy consideration of the draft “National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Policy” by the Federal Cabinet. The policy has already been approved by the NEECA’s BoD.

