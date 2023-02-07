AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

Zaheer Abbasi Published 07 Feb, 2023 06:07am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has decided to increase the capacity of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA).

The prime minister chaired a review meeting on measures to save energy in the country, wherein, the meeting was further informed that the draft of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Policy will be presented for approval in the Cabinet meeting very soon.

The prime minister established an inter-ministerial steering committee under Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to enhance the capacity of the NEECA and reform it.

He also expressed his displeasure at the performance of the NEECA and the deficiencies in its capacity. The inter-ministerial committee should take steps to make the NEECA active immediately.

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

The experts of the NEECA have given action plans to the ministries for efficient energy saving in the construction, industrial, communication, and power and agriculture sectors.

The meeting was informed in detail about the current capacity of the NEECA and its mandate. The meeting was told that no substantial steps have been taken to increase the capacity of the NEECA besides briefing about its budget.

The prime minister emphasized making a comprehensive plan regarding the reforms of the NEECA to determine the time of necessary steps and to ensure these steps within a specified period.

The meeting was attended by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Khurram Dastgir Khan, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, special assistants Jahanzeb Khan and Syed Fahad Hussain, and relevant senior officials.

