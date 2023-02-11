Minister underscores need for model pharmacies in public-sector hospitals

LAHORE: In the government hospitals of Punjab, model pharmacies are being established to discourage local purchase of medicines, Punjab caretaker health minister Dr. Javed Akram, said.

Talking to the representatives of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) in Lahore, Dr. Javed Akram said that under the direction of the caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, we are working day and night to improve the health system. Through the Punjab Health Care Commission, we are conducting a grand operation against the enemies of humanity across the province, he said, adding: “The CM has provided 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty to patients in all cardiology hospitals. With the support of PITB, a dashboard has been made for cardiology hospitals.”

He said the government will fully support Pakistan Medical Association’s plan to build a hospital on Egerton Road. If a person has good intentions, Allah Almighty will surely help. A hospital still provides the best and free health facilities to the public, he added.

Dr. Javed Akram further said that we do not want to stop health cards in Punjab. The Punjab Health Department and all stakeholders should provide services like a family for the suffering humanity, he said.

President Pakistan Medical Association Lahore Chapter Professor Dr. Ashraf Nizami said that PMA will always play its key role for the betterment of patients and the welfare of doctors. Our services are available to improve the health system in Punjab, he said, adding: “We want to see the government hospitals of the entire province including Lahore paperless.”

