Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
Mari Petroleum 30.06.2023 890% Interim 10.02.2023
Company Ltd Cash Dividend
Shahmurad Sugar 30.09.2022 100% Final 09.02.2023
Mills Limited Cash Dividend (#)
================================================================================
