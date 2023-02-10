AVN 66.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.17%)
BAFL 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.36%)
DFML 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
EPCL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.84%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
FFL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.61%)
HUBC 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
MLCF 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.39%)
NETSOL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.43%)
OGDC 100.32 Decreased By ▼ -6.84 (-6.38%)
PAEL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.87%)
PPL 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.72%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.72%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
TPLP 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.24%)
TRG 121.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.71%)
UNITY 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -81 (-1.89%)
BR30 15,207 Decreased By -475.4 (-3.03%)
KSE100 41,898 Decreased By -568.2 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,766 Decreased By -255.1 (-1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkish unemployment rises to 10.3% December

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 12:46pm
Follow us

ISTANBUL: Turkiye unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point month-on-month to 10.3% in December, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation rose 0.6 percentage points to 21.4%, data showed on Friday.

The labour under-utilisation measure has been on a falling trend since peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures.

US private hiring slows more than expected in January: survey

The Turkish Statistical Institute data showed the labour force participation rate in December rose 0.1 percentage points to 54.1%.

Turkish unemployment Turkish Statistical Institute data

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish unemployment rises to 10.3% December

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Industries shut operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Read more stories