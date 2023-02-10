AVN 66.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.17%)
BAFL 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.36%)
DFML 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
EPCL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.84%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
FFL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.61%)
HUBC 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
MLCF 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.39%)
NETSOL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.43%)
OGDC 100.32 Decreased By ▼ -6.84 (-6.38%)
PAEL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.87%)
PPL 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.72%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.72%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
TPLP 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.24%)
TRG 121.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.71%)
UNITY 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -81 (-1.89%)
BR30 15,207 Decreased By -475.4 (-3.03%)
KSE100 41,898 Decreased By -568.2 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,766 Decreased By -255.1 (-1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia sees risk of oil output dipping in 2023

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 12:40pm
Follow us

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday there were risks that Russia’s oil production could drop in 2023, under the pressure of a European Union embargo and a G7 price cap on Russian oil, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian oil production defied numerous predictions of a decline amid Western sanctions over Ukraine and rose by 2% last year to 535 million tonnes (10.7 million barrels per day) thanks to a jump in sales to Asia, especially, to India and China.

However, following a raft of new sanctions from the West, Russia is facing more challenges in holding up its production of oil, a key source of revenue for the state budget.

“Yes, there are such risks … we will evaluate them in the nearest future,” Novak said when asked about a possible oil production decline this year, TASS news agency reported.

The G7 economies, the European Union and Australia agreed to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 per barrel from Dec. 5 as part of Western sanctions on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Russian oil output rises by 1% this month, says media report

The EU also slapped a ban on purchases of Russian oil products and set price caps from Feb. 5.

Russian oil producers increased output by almost 1% in the first week of February from January, despite the Western embargoes, the Kommersant daily reported on Thursday, citing data from an unidentified source.

European Union Alexander Novak Russian oil G7 economies

Comments

1000 characters

Russia sees risk of oil output dipping in 2023

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Industries shut operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Read more stories