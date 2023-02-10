Security arrangements reviewed for matches of PSL-8

KARACHI: An important security coordination meeting held at SSU Headquarters with regard to the matches of Pakistan Super League-8 to be played at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi to review the security arrangements before the commencement of the event.

The meeting was chaired by the DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed. According to spokesperson of DIG Security & Emergency Services Division, the participants were briefed about the security arrangements placed for the event.

Personnel of Security Division including SSU commandos, district police, traffic police, Special Branch and other law enforcement agencies will perform security duties at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi, Karachi Airport, routes, hotels, practice grounds and other routes, while sharp shooters will also be deployed at sensitive points.

The DIG Security vowed to provide foolproof security to the teams and spectators and directed to utilise all the available resources to ensure peaceful conduct of the event.

SSP Security-II Syed Salman, SSP Irfan Bahadur, SSP East Zubair Nazeer, SSP Special Branch Irfan Mukhtiar Bhutto, SP Madadgar-15 Hafeez ur Rehman, SP SSU Dr Najeeb, SP Gulshan Kamran Khan, Assistant Commissioner Civil Lines Abdul Hanan, senior officers of Pakistan Army, Rangers and PCB along with all stakeholders attended the meeting.

