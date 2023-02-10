AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (February 09, 2023).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 08-02-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        22,000        235        22,235        22,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           23,577        252        23,829        23,829          NIL
===========================================================================

