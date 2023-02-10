Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (February 09, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 270.50
Open Offer Rs 273.50
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 10
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.81
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 10
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
392.91
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 10
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 10
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 10
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 10
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
67
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 10
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
432.94
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 10
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 10
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.66
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 10
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
58.88
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 10
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
35,163,820
▼ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 10
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
25,253,500
▼ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 10
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
18,217,949
▼ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 10
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
17,792,272
▼ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 10
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
16,326,483
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 10
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
16,183,849
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 10
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
11,272,142
▼ 0.00
|
D.G.K.Cement / Feb 10
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
10,873,946
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 10
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
10,587,098
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Feb 10
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
8,301,830
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 9
|
272.50
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 9
|
270.50
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 9
|
131.37
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 9
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 9
|
1.21
|
Euro to USD / Feb 9
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 9
|
4.56
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 9
|
4081.58
|
India Sensex / Feb 9
|
60806.22
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 9
|
27584.35
|
Nasdaq / Feb 9
|
11789.58
|
Hang Seng / Feb 9
|
21624.36
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 9
|
7911.15
|
Dow Jones / Feb 9
|
33699.88
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 9
|
15523.42
|
France CAC40 / Feb 9
|
7911.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 9
|
77.63
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 9
|
22235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 9
|
169753
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 9
|
1861.75
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 9
|
85.94
