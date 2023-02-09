Lacklustre trading on cotton market

AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

He also told that 400 bales of Karundi were sold at Rs 20,800 per maund, 600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,600 per maund, 400 bales of Yazman Mandi, 800 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 21,700 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 200 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 21,700 per maund and 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 340 per kg.

