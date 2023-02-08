AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance MCB (MCB Bank Limited) 114.98 Increased By ▲ 1.3%

MCB’s profit up 10% in 2022, forex income jumps 149%

BR Web Desk Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 04:14pm
Follow us

MCB Bank Limited posted consolidated earnings of Rs34.451 billion in 2022, up 10% from a year ago, a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stated on Wednesday.

MCB announced an interim cash dividend of Rs6 per share i.e. 60% for the quarter ended December 31 2022. This is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs14 per share i.e. 140%.

As per the consolidated profit and loss account of MCB, the bank said its profit-before-tax during 2022 increased to Rs75.34 billion against Rs53.27 billion during 2021, representing an increase of 41.4%.

Profit After Tax (PAT) registered an increase of 10% from Rs31.32 billion, translating into Earning Per Share (EPS) of Rs29 compared to an EPS of Rs26.31 for the same time last year.

Moreover, MCB’s net interest income during 2022 increased by 40% over corresponding period last year. Non-markup income increased to Rs25.91 billion in 2022 against Rs20.65 billion in 2021, registering a growth of 25.4%.

The increase in non-markup income came mainly from foreign exchange, which increased from Rs3.84 billion in 2021 to Rs9.58 billion, an increase of 149%.

The development comes as banks made excessive gains under foreign exchange income due to currency volatility last year, raising concerns among authorities.

In December, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed informed the National Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue that investigations against leading banks have been launched regarding exchange rate manipulation.

Later on, the Ahmed said that the SBP had completed its investigation over alleged exchange-rate manipulation by commercial banks in the country, and will put forth a decision after consultations on whether the apparent penalty is to be pursued from a regulatory or fiscal standpoint.

Meanwhile, MCB also said its non markup/ interest expense jumped up to Rs49.85 billion in 2022, in comparison to Rs42.17 billion in 2021.

PSX MCB dividend EPS after tax profit Cash Dividend P&L account

Comments

1000 characters

MCB’s profit up 10% in 2022, forex income jumps 149%

PL on POL products target: IMF-govt talks hamstrung by disconnect

ECP should announce election schedule for KP, Punjab: President Alvi

More survivors found as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 11,200

Pak Suzuki announces plant shutdown yet again due to inventory shortage

LHC suspends ECP's order de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs

Pakistan navy to host 50 nations in maritime exercises from Feb 10

Sri Lanka bankruptcy to last until 2026: president

12 TTP terrorists killed in KPK’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Read more stories