AVN 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.99%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
DGKC 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.42%)
EPCL 47.11 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.84%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
FFL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
GGL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.19%)
HUBC 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.78%)
KEL 2.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.22 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.46%)
MLCF 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.6%)
NETSOL 86.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.84%)
OGDC 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.81%)
PAEL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.58%)
PRL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.98%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
TRG 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.46%)
UNITY 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -98 (-0.64%)
KSE100 41,646 Increased By 123 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,712 Increased By 48.6 (0.31%)
FTSE 100 hits new peak after upbeat session on Wall Street

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2023 01:36pm
UK’s blue-chip index hit a record high on Wednesday, following sharp gains on Wall Street a day earlier after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments renewed hopes for less aggressive monetary policy.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.8% to an all-time high of 7,925.02, surpassing it previous peak of 7,906.58 hit just last week.

The midcap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.6%. Wall Street’s main indexes rallied on Tuesday after Powell said 2023 should be a year of “significant declines in inflation” even as he acknowledged that rates may need to move higher than expected if economic strength threatens the Fed’s progress in lowering inflation.

Supported by BP, FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc

Among single stocks, Barratt Developments Plc gained 1.6% even as Britain’s largest housebuilder cut its half-yearly dividend.

Emerging markets-focussed asset manager Ashmore Group edged up 0.4% after reporting a 54% drop in its half-yearly profit before tax.

