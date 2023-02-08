AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises for third day as interest rate concerns ease

Reuters Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 08:00pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as investor concern over U.S. interest rates eased somewhat and an industry report pointed to a drop in U.S. crude inventories.

Comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday were seen as less hawkish than feared, boosting risk appetite and weighing on the dollar. A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated oil cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

“It would appear traders had become a little more defensive on the expectation of a hawkish shift, but Powell refrained from taking the leap,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

Brent crude rose 80 cents, or 1%, to $84.49 a barrel by 1433 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 93 cents, or 1.2%, to $78.07.

With less aggressive U.S. rate increases, the market is hoping the world’s biggest economy can dodge a sharp economic slowdown or even a recession that would hit oil demand. China’s ending of COVID-19 curbs, meanwhile, is also expected to support demand for fuel.

Oil prices edge higher, growth worries limit gains

“A looming oil demand surge together with lacklustre global supply growth will ensure that the oil balance tightens over the coming months,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

On supply, OPEC and its allies, together known as OPEC+, last week decided to keep output curbs in place and an Iranian official on Wednesday said the group is likely to stick with current policy at its next meeting.

The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday stopped crude oil flows from Iraq and Azerbaijan out of the Turkish port of Ceyhan. BP Azerbaijan has declared force majeure on Azeri crude shipments from the port. Iraq’s pipeline to Ceyhan resumed flows on Tuesday.

Adding further support was weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute, which showed that crude stocks fell by about 2.2 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 3, market sources said.

The market will be looking to see if the decline is confirmed by figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration at 1530 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate Oil Brent crude oil US Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises for third day as interest rate concerns ease

Rupee up 1.08%, settles at 273.33 against US dollar

OGRA calls for action against hoarders of petrol, diesel in Punjab

KSE-100 increases 0.48% owing to hopes of breakthrough in talks with IMF

ECP should announce election schedule for KP, Punjab: President Alvi

Holding polls in Punjab can be difficult as operation against militants underway, IG tells ECP

Amir Dogar among 12 PTI workers arrested in Multan

More survivors found as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 11,200

Pak Suzuki announces plant shutdown yet again due to inventory shortage

MCB’s profit up 10% in 2022, forex income jumps 149%

PM Shehbaz forms committee to make Special Technology Zones Authority functional

Read more stories