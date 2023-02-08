Scholarship programme for girls at ILMA varsity announced

KARACHI: Faizan Steel and AlKaram Towel industries have announced a 100 percent scholarship programme for girls at ILMA University.

The scholarship programme aims to empower females and provide them with the education and skills they need to succeed in their careers.

According to ILMA University, this initiative is a testament to the commitment of Faizan Steel and AlKaram Towels to promoting equality and helping women to reach their full potential.

By providing this opportunity, they hope to encourage more women to pursue higher education and take on leadership roles in their communities. This will allow females to focus on their studies without having to worry about financial barriers.

“Empowering women is crucial to the development of our communities and our country,” said a representative from Faizan Steel and AlKaram Towels. “We are proud to be able to offer this scholarship programme and help females reach their full potential.”

ILMA University along with Faizan Steel and AlKaram Towels hope that this scholarship programme will inspire more organizations to invest in girls education and help create a more equal and inclusive society. They are committed to supporting females in their pursuit of higher education and professional success.

For more information on the scholarship programme and how to apply, please visit the website of ILMA University.

