Former president Pervez Musharraf laid to rest in Karachi: ISPR

Funeral prayer of the former President of Pakistan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Pervez Musharraf, was offered at Polo Ground Malir Cantt today, the military's media wing said.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, CJCSC, senior serving and retired Army officers, deceased relatives, and many civil and military officials and the public attended the funeral, the press release said.

Earlier, a special aircraft carrying the mortal remains of Musharraf arrived from Dubai on Monday, landing at the Karachi airport's Terminal One.

His family arrived with the former general's remains.

Former president General Pervez Musharraf (retired) passed away on Sunday at American Hospital in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein, called amyloid, builds up in the organs and interferes with their normal function.

The retired general's illness came to light in 2018 when the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) announced that he was suffering from the rare disease amyloidosis.

Musharraf left the country in 2016 to seek medical treatment abroad and had remained outside the country since.