AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DFML 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
DGKC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
EPCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
HUBC 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
NETSOL 87.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.93%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 81.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.21%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.01%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
TPLP 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 118.99 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.46%)
UNITY 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 47 (1.14%)
BR30 15,253 Increased By 323.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 41,523 Increased By 332 (0.81%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 168.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Former president Pervez Musharraf laid to rest in Karachi: ISPR

  • CJCSC, senior serving and retired Army officers, deceased relatives, and many civil and military officials attend the funeral
BR Web Desk Published 07 Feb, 2023 06:41pm
Follow us

Funeral prayer of the former President of Pakistan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Pervez Musharraf, was offered at Polo Ground Malir Cantt today, the military's media wing said.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, CJCSC, senior serving and retired Army officers, deceased relatives, and many civil and military officials and the public attended the funeral, the press release said.

Earlier, a special aircraft carrying the mortal remains of Musharraf arrived from Dubai on Monday, landing at the Karachi airport's Terminal One.

His family arrived with the former general's remains.

Former president General Pervez Musharraf (retired) passed away on Sunday at American Hospital in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein, called amyloid, builds up in the organs and interferes with their normal function.

The retired general's illness came to light in 2018 when the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) announced that he was suffering from the rare disease amyloidosis.

Musharraf left the country in 2016 to seek medical treatment abroad and had remained outside the country since.

CJCSC Chief of Army Staff Pervez Musharaf

Comments

1000 characters

Former president Pervez Musharraf laid to rest in Karachi: ISPR

Government postpones All Parties Conference again as PM will be in Turkiye

KSE-100 rises 0.81% on optimism over resolution of gas sector circular debt

Up to $5mn smuggled into Afghanistan from Pakistan daily: report

Earthquake rescue work moves slowly in Turkiye, Syria as death toll passes 5,000

PM Shehbaz orders establishment of relief fund to aid Turkiye

Debt reprofiling viable option for Pakistan under IMF watch: report

Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s bail petition

IMF should work with Pakistan to protect the deprived: Human Rights Watch

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court defers Imran Khan's indictment

Read more stories