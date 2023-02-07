AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DFML 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
DGKC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
EPCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
HUBC 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
NETSOL 87.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.93%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 81.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.21%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.01%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
TPLP 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 118.99 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.46%)
UNITY 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 47 (1.14%)
BR30 15,253 Increased By 323.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 41,523 Increased By 332 (0.81%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 168.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Adani Green Q3 profit more than doubles on robust power demand

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2023 04:25pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: India’s Adani Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of the embattled Adani Group, reported a more than two-fold jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, led by strong demand for power supply.

Adani Green is one of several Adani Group companies caught in the eye of a storm since Jan. 24 when U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research raised concerns on the conglomerate’s debt levels and use of tax havens, allegations the group has denied.

The company’s consolidated profit rose to 1.03 billion rupees ($12.45 million) in the October-December quarter, from 490 million rupees a year ago.

Revenue from power supply increased nearly 30% to 12.6 billion rupees in the quarter, the green energy arm of the conglomerate said in an exchange filing.

Its total income rose to 22.58 billion rupees from 14.71 billion rupees a year earlier, the company added.

India’s Adani Enterprises shares rocket 25%

Rising demand for electric vehicles and appliances, mainly from urban households, benefited companies like Adani Green tapping into India’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and curb air pollution.

Declining costs for raw materials and rising heating demand in December also helped India’s power sector. A considerable increase in demand came from industrialised states, analysts noted.

Shares of Adani Green have fallen about 56% in two weeks, taking the company’s losses to nearly $19.7 billion since the report, while the group’s losses have ballooned to nearly $110 billion.

Adani Enterprises Hindenburg Research Gautam Adani Adani Group Adani Green Energy

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Adani Green Q3 profit more than doubles on robust power demand

Rupee falls 0.35%, settles at 276.28 against US dollar

KSE-100 rises 0.81% on optimism over resolution of gas sector circular debt

PM Shehbaz orders establishment of relief fund to aid Turkiye

Up to $5 mn smuggled into Afghanistan from Pakistan daily: report

Earthquake rescue work moves slowly in Turkiye, Syria as death toll passes 5,000

Debt reprofiling viable option for Pakistan under IMF watch: report

Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s bail petition

IMF should work with Pakistan to protect the deprived: Human Rights Watch

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court defers Imran Khan's indictment

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

Read more stories