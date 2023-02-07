AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DFML 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
DGKC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
EPCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
HUBC 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
NETSOL 87.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.93%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 81.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.21%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.01%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
TPLP 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 118.99 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.46%)
UNITY 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 47 (1.14%)
BR30 15,253 Increased By 323.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 41,523 Increased By 332 (0.81%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 168.9 (1.09%)
Palm climbs for second day as Indonesia looks to suspend export permits

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2023 04:19pm
SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second session on Tuesday, underpinned by supply concerns following top exporter Indonesia’s plan to suspend some existing export permits and after forecasts of smaller Malaysian stockpiles.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 74 ringgit, or 1.92%, to 3,925 ringgit ($912.58) a tonne by the end of trading hours on Tuesday.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories at end-January likely slipped 0.66% from December to a five-month low of 2.18 million tonnes as production plummeted, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

“We are witnessing a sudden sharp drop in production in Q1 of 2023, attributed to weather vagaries and public holidays,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari. “We don’t expect production to turn positive any time soon, probably only by H2 of 2023.”

Providing further support to the market, top producer Indonesia said late on Monday it would review the ratio of its palm oil export quota amid rising prices of domestic cooking oil.

Palm extends gains over Indonesia’s plan to suspend some export permits

Senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan said Indonesia would suspend some existing palm oil export permits until the end of April as exporters had accumulated large quotas for shipments from late last year.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 1.49%, while its palm oil contract rose 2.15%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.21%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, driven by optimism about recovering demand in China, and concerns over supply shortages following the shutdown of a major export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

