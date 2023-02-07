Toshakhana case: Islamabad court defers Imran Khan's indictment

An Islamabad sessions court deferred on Tuesday the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal presided over the hearing in which Ali Bukhari and Gohar Ali Khan represented the PTI chairman, while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was represented by Saad Hasan.

During the hearing, the former PM's counsel requested the court to grant temporary exemption to Imran from appearing in court over medical grounds. The judge inquired about a date in which Imran would return.

“If Imran’s health permits, he will come. He is following the instructions of doctors,” the court was informed by the counsels.

Granting PTI chief’s plea for exemption from appearing in person, the court directed the ECP to provide their counterparts with certified documents.

Last week , a local court had fixed February 7 (today) for Khan's indictment.

Judge Zafer Iqbal, while hearing the case, had rejected the ECP counsel’s request to issue an arrest warrant for Imran Khan and decided to frame charges against the PTI chief for criminal lawsuit proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

The reference, alleging that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana and proceeds from their reported sales, was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

ECP verdict

In October last year, a five-member ECP bench had disqualified the former PM in the case.

The ECP disqualified the PTI chief under Article 63(1)(p), which says that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

The ECP said that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. The verdict says the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017".

As per the verdict, criminal proceedings were to be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration. The ECP also ruled that office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.