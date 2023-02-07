AVN 68.48 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.06%)
BAFL 31.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DFML 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
DGKC 41.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
EPCL 45.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.58%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 68.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 88.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.73%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 82.45 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.87%)
PRL 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.2%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.09%)
TELE 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
TRG 119.75 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (4.12%)
UNITY 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.62%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 47 (1.14%)
BR30 15,253 Increased By 323.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 41,645 Increased By 454.1 (1.1%)
KSE30 15,700 Increased By 205.9 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court defers Imran Khan's indictment

  • Grants him temporary exemption
BR Web Desk Published February 7, 2023 Updated February 7, 2023 02:17pm
Follow us

An Islamabad sessions court deferred on Tuesday the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal presided over the hearing in which Ali Bukhari and Gohar Ali Khan represented the PTI chairman, while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was represented by Saad Hasan.

During the hearing, the former PM's counsel requested the court to grant temporary exemption to Imran from appearing in court over medical grounds. The judge inquired about a date in which Imran would return.

“If Imran’s health permits, he will come. He is following the instructions of doctors,” the court was informed by the counsels.

Granting PTI chief’s plea for exemption from appearing in person, the court directed the ECP to provide their counterparts with certified documents.

Last week , a local court had fixed February 7 (today) for Khan's indictment.

Judge Zafer Iqbal, while hearing the case, had rejected the ECP counsel’s request to issue an arrest warrant for Imran Khan and decided to frame charges against the PTI chief for criminal lawsuit proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

The reference, alleging that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana and proceeds from their reported sales, was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

ECP verdict

In October last year, a five-member ECP bench had disqualified the former PM in the case.

The ECP disqualified the PTI chief under Article 63(1)(p), which says that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

The ECP said that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. The verdict says the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017".

As per the verdict, criminal proceedings were to be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration. The ECP also ruled that office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.

Imran Khan ECP Election Commission of Pakistan Toshakhana

Comments

1000 characters
MKA Feb 07, 2023 02:45pm
We have Sicilian Justices.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court defers Imran Khan's indictment

Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders establishment of relief fund to aid Turkiye

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 500 points

Debt reprofiling viable option for Pakistan under IMF watch: report

Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s bail petition

IMF should work with Pakistan to protect the deprived: Human Rights Watch

Earthquake rescue work moves slowly as death toll passes 5,000

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

Read more stories