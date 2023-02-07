AVN 68.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.58%)
BAFL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
DFML 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
EPCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.37%)
FCCL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
FFL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 10.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.74%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 83.10 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.68%)
PRL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 45.03 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.59%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.19%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 116.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.95%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 41 (0.99%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 306.3 (2.05%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 350.1 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,649 Increased By 154.7 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 274-275 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2023 11:01am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee registered gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.4% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 274.20 during intra-day trading, an improvement of Rs1.10.

The rupee appreciation comes after the currency registered some improvement against the US dollar on Monday, closing at 275.30 against the US dollar, an appreciation of Rs1.28 or 0.46%.

In a key development, technical-level talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team are said to have concluded on Monday while policy-level discussions will start from Tuesday.

Sources on condition of anonymity told Business Recorder that the power sector’s untargeted subsidies were a major concern for the Fund as it wants to make them targeted. Another concern was that the primary deficit was considerably higher compared to the government estimates.

Internationally, the dollar eased on Tuesday from its rally at the start of the week, but hovered near a one-month peak as traders raised their forecasts of US Federal Reserve interest rate levels needed to tame inflation.

The surging US currency pushed the US dollar index to a near one-month high of 103.76 on Monday, and it was last 0.15% lower at 103.45.

Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar pulled back slightly, with traders awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later in the day for hints about future rate hikes after last week’s strong economic data.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, driven by optimism about recovering demand in China, and concerns over supply shortages following the shutdown of a major export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey.

This is an intra-day update

IMF currency Rupee Foreign reserves oil price Exchange rate US dollar index IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 400 points

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

Earthquake kills more than 4,300 in Turkey, Syria

Imran optimistic about prospects of ‘jail bharo’ protest

Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

Cases in Karachi, Lasbela: IHC asks police not to take action against Rashid

IR officials deputed at 33 sugar mills in Punjab

Read more stories