Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.4% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 274.20 during intra-day trading, an improvement of Rs1.10.

The rupee appreciation comes after the currency registered some improvement against the US dollar on Monday, closing at 275.30 against the US dollar, an appreciation of Rs1.28 or 0.46%.

In a key development, technical-level talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team are said to have concluded on Monday while policy-level discussions will start from Tuesday.

Sources on condition of anonymity told Business Recorder that the power sector’s untargeted subsidies were a major concern for the Fund as it wants to make them targeted. Another concern was that the primary deficit was considerably higher compared to the government estimates.

Internationally, the dollar eased on Tuesday from its rally at the start of the week, but hovered near a one-month peak as traders raised their forecasts of US Federal Reserve interest rate levels needed to tame inflation.

The surging US currency pushed the US dollar index to a near one-month high of 103.76 on Monday, and it was last 0.15% lower at 103.45.

Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar pulled back slightly, with traders awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later in the day for hints about future rate hikes after last week’s strong economic data.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, driven by optimism about recovering demand in China, and concerns over supply shortages following the shutdown of a major export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey.

This is an intra-day update