Subdued business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained bullish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

He also told that 400 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 2400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Bahwalnagar were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund and 400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was increased by Rs 10 and was available at Rs 340 per kg.

