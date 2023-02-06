AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.97%)
DGKC 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
EPCL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 67.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
NETSOL 86.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.94%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
TPLP 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
TRG 114.88 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.11%)
UNITY 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 jumps over 700 points amid return of positive sentiment

  • Recovery of rupee against US dollar boosts market confidence, says one expert
BR Web Desk Published February 6, 2023 Updated February 6, 2023 05:12pm
Follow us

Positive sentiment returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index jumped over 700 points and crossed the 41,000-point level.

The rupee’s recovery against the US dollar combined with investor optimism over hopes of a positive outcome from talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sparked a rally at the equity market.

By the end of the session, the KSE-100 Index was up 722.47 points or 1.79% to close at 41,193.63.

Trading began with a spike and the market maintained rising momentum throughout the day. Buying activity accelerated in the final hours, accelerating gains.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies and oil marketing companies trading in the green.

Improvement in market sentiment is attributed to a number of developments, said market experts.

“The recovery of the rupee against the US dollar in the currency market has boosted market confidence,” said one expert.

“Meanwhile, talks with the IMF mission continue, which is a positive sign as well,” they added.

The analyst said that the market is also expecting the issue of circular debt in the gas sector to be resolved.

A report from Capital Stake stated that bullish sentiments prevailed at the PSX on first trading session of the week.

“Indices accumulated gains all day long, whereas volumes surged from last close,” it said.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 index north included oil and gas exploration (327.80 points), oil and gas marketing (73.97 points) and banking (68.94 points).

Volume on the all-share index rose to 176.7 million from 105.1 million on Friday. The value of shares traded more than doubled to Rs8.8 billion from Rs4.2 billion recorded in the previous session.

Pakistan Petroleum was the volume leader with 21.8 million shares, followed by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines with 13.4 million shares and Oil and Gas Development Company with 10.6 million shares.

Shares of 332 companies were traded on Monday, of which 198 registered an increase, 107 recorded a fall and 27 remained unchanged.

stocks IMF PSX Rupee KSE

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 jumps over 700 points amid return of positive sentiment

Second hike in two weeks: Honda Atlas jacks up car prices by up to Rs550,000

Govt projection of achieving $3bn current account surplus in FY23 ‘unrealistic’: PBC

IHC bars Sindh, Balochistan police from taking action against Sheikh Rashid

Govt schedules All Parties Conference for February 9

Kohinoor Textile board recommends buyback of 30 million ordinary shares

Islamabad police say security being improved at F-9 Park after rape incident

Major earthquake hits Turkey, Syria; hundreds dead, many trapped

Saudi Arabia raises price for March Arab Light crude to Asia: sources

Tariff of indigenous gas-run CPPs likely to be reviewed

Read more stories