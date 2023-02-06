Govt schedules All Parties Conference for February 9

The government has rescheduled the All Parties Conference (APC) in Islamabad for February 9. It was earlier scheduled for February 7 (Tuesday).

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet on Monday said that a joint strategy to combat terrorism and other challenges faced by the government will be discussed in the meeting.

The National Action Plan will also be reviewed, she tweeted. The minister added that the entire political and national leadership of the country has been invited to the moot.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to convene the APC to hold deliberations on challenges faced by the country, including terrorism and the economic crisis.

The meeting will discuss the incident of terrorism that happened in the mosque of Peshawar Police Lines on January 30.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had contacted senior PTI leaders including former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and extended the prime minister’s invitation to PTI chairman Imran Khan as well.

However, the PTI has decided that it will not attend the meeting. PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that Imran will skip the meeting, saying "How can we sit with them while cases are being registered against us?”

“The Constitution is being violated by registering cases of treason against the opponents and all the government resources are devoted to arrests and detentions,” he added.

While mentioning the by-elections, he said: “Governors are not ready to provide the dates for the elections,” adding that 220 million people of Pakistan will not allow anyone to seize their rights.

