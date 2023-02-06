AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.91%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
BOP 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
DGKC 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.95%)
EPCL 46.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.69%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
NETSOL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.87%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
TPLP 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
TRG 115.01 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.23%)
UNITY 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar steady after robust US jobs data, lira hits record low

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 02:33pm
Follow us

LONDON/SINGAPORE: The dollar held firm against the euro on Monday, with traders taking the view the US Federal Reserve will likely lift its benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze inflation after data showed the labour market remains strong.

An earthquake in central Turkey and northwest Syria and a strong US dollar added pressure on emerging currencies sending Turkey’s lira to a record low of 18.85 against the dollar.

The Fed on Wednesday raised rates by 25 basis points and said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, leading investors to price in a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes going forward.

But an eye-popping US nonfarm payrolls number on Friday along with a services industry rebound in January sent the dollar to a mid-January high, with investors pricing in the Fed’s policy rate to peak at 5.05% in June.

Intra-day update: rupee improves, up 1.13% against US dollar

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index touched a three-week high on Monday of 103.25 and was not far from that at 0926 GMT, up 0.1% at 103.23. The index had gained 1.1% on Friday.

“The worry of course is that the much better-than-expected data is bad news if the Fed sees this as bolstering its case of two more hikes and keeping rates elevated for longer,” said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at National Australia Bank.

Also boosting the safe-haven dollar was escalating tension between the United States and China after a US military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.

The euro slipped 0.2% to touch a nearly three-week lows of $1.0769. The single currency had surged to a 10-month high on Thursday after the European Central Bank lifted its deposit rate to 2.5% and promised a 50 basis point rate hike in March.

On Monday, Austrian central bank chief Robert Holzmann said the risk of the ECB not raising interest rates high enough was still bigger than that of lifting them too much as inflation in the euro area remained far too high.

Yen wobbles

The yen weakened after the Nikkei newspaper reported, citing anonymous government and ruling party sources, that Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya was being sounded out to be the next governor.

In a news conference on Monday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said there was no truth to the Nikkei report.

The yen was 0.5% weaker at 131.90 per dollar, having touched three-week lows of 132.60 earlier in the session.

“Amamiya has helped Kuroda since 2013 on monetary policies, and is considered the most dovish among the contenders, which is thrashing hopes that BOJ policy normalisation could progress under the new chief,” Saxo Markets strategists said.

The BOJ’s loose policy settings have drawn increasing criticism from many quarters, including opposition politicians and traders, for distorting market function.

Dollar US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar steady after robust US jobs data, lira hits record low

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points amid return of positive sentiment

Second hike in two weeks: Honda Atlas jacks up car prices by up to Rs550,000

Govt projection of achieving $3bn current account surplus in FY23 ‘unrealistic’: PBC

Tariff of indigenous gas-run CPPs likely to be reviewed

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

IHC bars Sindh, Balochistan police from taking action against Sheikh Rashid

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

Govt schedules All Parties Conference for February 9

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 300 dead, many trapped

Read more stories