AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.39%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.16%)
DFML 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.69%)
DGKC 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
EPCL 46.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.47%)
FCCL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HUBC 66.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.29%)
MLCF 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (3%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.31%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.29 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (7.15%)
TELE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.6%)
TRG 114.65 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.91%)
UNITY 13.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,090 Increased By 52.6 (1.3%)
BR30 14,851 Increased By 439.3 (3.05%)
KSE100 40,899 Increased By 428 (1.06%)
KSE30 15,379 Increased By 216.6 (1.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee improves, up 1.13% against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 273-274 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 6, 2023 Updated February 6, 2023 01:39pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee registered significant gains against the US dollar, appreciating 1.13% in the inter-bank market during trading on Monday.

At around 12pm, the rupee was being quoted at 273.50 during intra-day trading, an improvement of Rs3.08.

“It seems that the process of exchange rate correction has initiated, after exporters have encashed their payments in large numbers, leading to a selling pressure in the inter-bank market,” Zafar Paracha, General Secretary, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, said in a statement.

“The upward momentum is expected to continue in the coming days,” he said.

The currency dealer expressed optimism that Pakistan will reach a staff-level agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) by February 9.

“This will bring a positive wave, however we would also face a further spike in inflation, which the authorities need to manage,” he said, while urging stakeholders to design long-term policies for the country.

The rupee appreciate comes after the the currency slipped to another all-time low against the US dollar on Friday, closing at 276.58, a decline of Rs5.22 or 1.89%.

Overall last week, the rupee had recorded a cumulative fall of 5.05%.

Low levels of foreign exchange reserves, which fell another $592 million to a mere $3.09 billion, followed by remarks made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the IMF giving Pakistan a tough time over unlocking a $1-billion loan had added to investor concerns.

Talks with the IMF continued amid reports that the Washington-based lender was insisting on reforms and prior conditions over several key areas including taxation, power sector, and energy prices.

Analysts believe the rupee is likely to stay under pressure until clarity is achieved on the IMF programme.

Globally, the dollar extended its rally on Monday after a strong US jobs report suggested the US Federal Reserve could stay hawkish for longer, while the yen was hit by news the Bank of Japan’s Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya was being sounded out to be the next governor.

On Friday, the US Labor Department’s closely watched employment report showed that nonfarm payrolls surged by 517,000 jobs last month. Against a basket of currencies, the US currency touched a nearly 4-week high of 103.22 and was last at 103.18.

Oil prices inched up in early trade on Monday after falling around 8% last week to more than three-week lows as jitters over major economies outweighed signs of a demand recovery in China, the world’s top oil importer.

This is an intra-day update

IMF forex SBP reserves Rupee Exchange rate currency rates dollar us

Comments

1000 characters
Abbas Ali Feb 06, 2023 12:47pm
I hope this time IMF will not give a loan to Pakistan because whenever this country took loan that all of it went for corruption.Thing is that all elites and major two political parties have used for corruption and buy properties in west they are very dishonest. The people of Pakistan did not enjoyed a penny out of it but they are responsible to return that money.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ubaidullah Yousfani Feb 06, 2023 01:21pm
Rupee appreciation is temporary and will not be able to hold its own for a complete day or two. This is what we have seen so far.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee improves, up 1.13% against US dollar

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 300 dead, many trapped

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

KSA warns sanctions, under-investment may cause energy shortages

Read more stories