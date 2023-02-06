TTP celebrates death

ISLAMABAD / DUBAI: The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella group of Pakistani militant organisations formed in reaction to Musharraf’s crackdown on extremist elements, celebrated his death, criticising his policy of siding with the West.

Former president Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

“This was the infamous army chief who sold off the country’s honour and respect,” it said a statement. The group, which has launched a fresh spate of attacks across Pakistan in recent days, warned the current military leadership against following Musharraf’s policies.