Pakistan

Former president Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

  • The retired general had been admitted to the American Hospital in Dubai
BR Web Desk Published February 5, 2023 Updated February 5, 2023 12:29pm
Follow us

Former president General Pervez Musharraf (retired) passed away on Sunday at American Hospital in Dubai after a prolonged illness, Aaj News reported.

The former chief of army staff was hospitalised for a couple of weeks due to a complication of his ailment (amyloidosis).

According to the Mayo Clinic website, amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein, called amyloid, builds up in the organs and interferes with their normal function.

The retired general's illness came to light in 2018 when the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) announced that he was suffering from the rare disease amyloidosis.

Musharraf left the country in 2016 to seek medical treatment abroad and had remained outside the country since.

Musharraf, born on August 11, 1943, in Delhi, completed his early education at St Patrick's High School in Karachi. He got higher education at Forman Christian College in Lahore.

As the news of his demise spread, tributes and condolences poured in.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) expressed its condolences on the death of the former army chief.

In a statement, it said: "CJCSC & Services Chiefs express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Pervez Musharaf, Former President, CJCSC and Chief of Army Staff. May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family."

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry prayed for the departed soul.

“Pervez Musharraf passed away. He was a great person, his friends proved to be small. Pakistan first was his thought and ideology always. May God have mercy on him,” he wrote.

Pakistan's former ambassador to the United Nations also prayed for the departed soul.

Pervez Musharraf APML

Comments

1000 characters
Kamran Feb 05, 2023 11:21am
Sad news. May Allah provide him justice.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hilarious Feb 05, 2023 11:26am
Now if a similar disease were to rid the country of these other cancers, that would be a set in the right direction for Pakistan, the first in 75 years.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Pakistani Feb 05, 2023 11:30am
@Hilarious, lets not speak ill of the dead
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
K Khan Feb 05, 2023 11:56am
Highest admirable personality, towers above almost each and everyone since Jinnah. Greatest patriot of Pakistan we produced. Hounded by Nawaz and the Judiciary.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sala Feb 05, 2023 12:10pm
One may disagree with his outlook and politics...but General was a true patriot...Rest in Peace!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dr fahad Feb 05, 2023 12:22pm
Rest in peace ))) you will be remembered by your great services to nation .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dr fahad Feb 05, 2023 12:23pm
@Hilarious, i think you are disease
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

