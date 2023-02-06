AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Feb 06, 2023
China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

APP Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:20am
BEIJING: China has officially delivered two Hualong-1 nuclear power units, which were developed with China’s homegrown third-generation nuclear power technology, to Pakistan, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

With the inauguration of Unit 3 of the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (K-3) on Thursday, the two million-kilowatt Hualong-1 units K-2 and K-3 have now both officially been delivered to Pakistan and put into operation, said the CNNC.

1,100MW K-3 inaugurated, China praised

The CNNC said it has built two nuclear power stations in Pakistan with a total of six nuclear power units. Among them, the Karachi K-2/K-3 nuclear power plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Pakistan and the first million-kilowatt-grade single-unit power project in the country, CGTN reported on Sunday.

Since entering commercial operation, the K-2 and K-3 units have generated nearly 20 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, contributing to Pakistan’s social and economic development, it said.

At the same time, the project has provided more than 60,000 jobs for the local people throughout the whole cycle, said the CNNC.

