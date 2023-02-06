ICT police investigating ‘rape’ of girl in park

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police has said that its Gender Protection Unit is investigating a sexual harassment incident that took place in F-9 Park on Thursday night when a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two unknown armed men.

The ICT police said in a statement that City Police Officer (CPO) Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha is supervising the investigation into the incident. It stated that the special unit is interrogating the park administration and those present at the time of the incident. It further stated that DNA tests of suspects in the incident are also being carried out.

The police further stated that evidence is being collected based on cameras and intelligence. “Soon the real culprits will be arrested and brought to justice,” the ICT police expressed the optimism.

According to an FIR registered with the ICT police, two armed men allegedly raped a girl in Islamabad’s F-9 area at gunpoint. The incident took place Thursday night when two armed men approached the victim at a park in F-9, who was there with her male colleague, according to the FIR.

The gun-toting aggressors took the two to a nearby thicket at gunpoint and separated them, according to the FIR. The attackers beat the young woman up when she pleaded with them to let her go and even offered them money in exchange for her safety, the FIR reads.

