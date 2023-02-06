AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PHHSA for exclusive use of certified, good quality seed

Press Release Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

LAHORE Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seeds Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday said Pakistan can attain food self-sufficiency by bringing entire arable land under plough with exclusive use of certified best quality seed preferably hi tech hybrid seed.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers led by Chaudhary Shoukat Ali Arain, he said Pakistan has potential to offset the impending threat of food insecurity hovering around in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict by offering a basket of incentives to farmers for cultivation of arable land and use of hi tech hybrid seeds and certified approved varsities of seeds will promise better yield through transparent results oriented management at grassroots level across the country.

He said “ we were directly affected by the Ukraine conflict. And it led to the shortage of wheat and fertilisers that we used to import from Ukraine. Pakistan was scrambling to get things right but catastrophic flood worsened the situation. Agriculture was important not only for food security but also brought about $4.4 billion through exports. That’s why it has been setback for Pakistan”.

Shahzad Ali Malik Sitara-I-Imtiaz said in an international ranking of the Global Hunger Index (GHI) last year, Pakistan ranked 92 out of 116 nations, with its hunger categorised as ‘serious. He said prevailing scenario of global uncertainty we should focus on promotion of agriculture sector and all kinds of non certified seed varieties must be banned permanently. He said use of hi tech hybrid seeds and approved varieties of seeds guarantee bumper crops in the country meeting ever increasing food staple needs of population explosion.

He said Hybrid seeds are easier and faster to grow, adapt better to stress, and produce plants with larger fruit, higher yields, disease resistance, and longer shelf life than heirlooms. He said we should bear in mind that as the war in Ukraine compounds with other crises, its impacts are revealing major weaknesses in global food and energy systems. Food insecurity was already on the rise before the outbreak of the war, with an estimated 44 million people at the brink of famine due to COVID-19, climate change and conflict, he added.

He said in view of prevailing scenario of global uncertainty, government must focus on the promotion of agriculture sector on modern scientific lines as it is backbone of national economy.

He said Guard Agriculture Research and services Division is already working on fast track to develop another more new varieties of hi tech hybrid rice seeds with the collaboration of Chinese leading company” Yuan Longping” which he added will bring revolution in agriculture sector, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Farmers Shahzad Malik PHHSA hi tech hybrid seeds quality seeds

Comments

1000 characters

PHHSA for exclusive use of certified, good quality seed

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

Musharraf, the ‘architect’ of Kargil war, dies

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

KSA warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages

Duty on castor oil: Customs’ wing endorses viewpoint of importer

Read more stories