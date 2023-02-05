Dar chairs meeting on role of PDFL, SOEs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on role of Pakistan Development Fund Limited (PDFL) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) at Finance Division on Saturday.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Chairman SECP Akif Saeed and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

Suddenly, ailing SOEs come under PDM govt’s focus

The meeting discussed and reviewed the role of Pakistan Development Fund Limited (PDFL) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and discussed modalities for bringing improvement in the governance of SOEs and line ministries. The meeting also discussed restructuring of PDFL in order to re-vitalize its role to promote infrastructure in the country.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stressed to reinvigorate the role of PDF and SOEs considering business plan, governance structure and financial viability with the concept of accountability to safeguard public assets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023