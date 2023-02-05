FCCI president announces decision to donate land for SKH

FAISALABAD: President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Dr. Khurram Tariq has announced to donate land for the construction of proposed Shaukat Khanum Hospital (SKH) in Faisalabad in his personal capacity.

Addressing a networking dinner of the Faisalabad Chapter of the Friends of SKH, he said that it would facilitate the cancer patients belonging to this city to get state of the art treatment in a professionally managed atmosphere at their doorstep.

He welcomed Dr. Faisal Sultan and appreciated his successful corona management strategy. He said that various policies were adopted to contain the spread of pandemic in different regions and countries but the policy introduced in Pakistan was declared best and all its credit goes to Dr. Faisal Sultan. He said that every individual in Pakistan has experienced to remain in touch directly and indirectly with the SKH and many of them may have some reservations.

Dr. Khurram Tariq said that Pakistan has 180,000 patients every year, out of which 45-50 thousand visits SKH. Most of the relatives of these patients complain that their patient was not properly handled and treated.

Clarifying the situation, he said that it is a matter of capacity as SKH could entertain 12-15 thousand patients which are only ten percent of the total cancer patients. He said that as per policy of the hospital the curable patients are given priority.

Moreover, the capacity of the hospital is also being enhanced as with the increase in average age, the number of cancer patients was also increasing. He appreciated the disciplined culture introduced in this hospital and said that the people tried to visit their patients during odd hours by greasing the palm of the ward-boys but they failed due to the strict administration of the hospital.

He highlighted yet another appreciable aspect of the hospital and said that if two patients are housed in a room. “One of them is fully paid and the other is free, but both are getting the same treatment without any discrimination”, he said and added that hospital administration fully takes care of this critical situation and believes that the ego of the poor patients getting free treatment in the SKH should not be hurt at any cost.

He also appreciated the professionalism in hospital administration and said that all doctors are equally competent and in the absence of one doctor, the other attends the patient with the same devotion and zeal.

“The patients are not recognized with reference to a specific doctor but they all are the patients of the hospital”, he added.

Dr Khurram appreciated the admission strategy of the hospital and said that it is encouraging that since 2016, one patient from Faisalabad is admitted in the SKH every month.

