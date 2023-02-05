AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
ADA Awards ceremony held at Lahore fort

Press Release Published 05 Feb, 2023 03:10am
LAHORE: The only platform in Pakistan that recognizes and celebrates the Architecture, Design and Art (ADA) creative industry organised the 2nd and 3rd cycle awards in which winners were announced on Friday night at Shahi Qila of Lahore.

The 1st cycle gala night was held on 19th January 2019, presided by the President of Pakistan who supported the initiative of this publication house and lauded their efforts.

ADA founded in 2008, in the recognition of their 1st decade ADA Awards were initiated. Out of the 32 categories, 18 were announced as winners. The ADA magazine transformation was announced on the gala night.

The trophy for this cycle has been designed by Abdul Jabbar Gul. ADA Awards are known for holding their award ceremonies at historical and culturally important venues.

Chief Guest of the program Kamran Lashari appreciated the efforts of ADA in promotion of Architecture Design Art efforts in these fields.

Founder of ADA Maria Aslam commented that from extensive categories the juries comprising of local and international judges finalised the names of winners, she further elaborates that it is a year long process which requires utmost care and expertise.

