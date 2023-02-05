People of IIOJK want justice: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President, Asif Ali Zardari has said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) want justice from the international community under the domain of the United Nations.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that Occupied Kashmir has become largest prison in the world today, where violation of human rights has become a daily routine.

Zardari said that Benazir Bhutto participated in the United Nations meeting as the Prime Minister along with the political leadership of the IIOJK. Now the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has exposed Modi’s brutalities in Occupied Kashmir at the international level.

Zardari said that the freedom of IIOJK from the Indian yoke will establish lasting peace in the region. The former President said that international human rights organisations should raise their voices against the atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023