AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Trading volume remains satisfactory on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2023 03:10am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bullish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

He also told that 200 bales of Korondi were sold at Rs 21,400 per maund, 200 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 21,600 per maund, 400 bales of Bahawalpur were sold at Rs 21,500 pet maund and 600 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 20,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton Naseem Usman cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Trading volume remains satisfactory on cotton market

Imran talks of ‘jail bharo’ movement soon

Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader over mosque bombing

Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

Marriyum steps up criticism of IK

IK says ‘some other people’ behind acts of vengeance

Foreign authorities seeking properties/bank accounts info: FBR won’t intimate concerned taxpayer about request

Dar chairs meeting on role of PDFL, SOEs

‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ today

WB board to consider $78m ‘digital economy’ project next month

PM directs PD to recover Rs1.13bn royalty amount from 2 oil, gas cos

Read more stories