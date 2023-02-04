AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
UK’s Sunak tells Ukraine’s Zelenskiy he will focus on providing military equipment

Reuters Published 04 Feb, 2023 09:49pm
LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, and the two agreed on the importance of the international community speeding up assistance for Ukraine.

Ukraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned

“The Prime Minister said he was focused on ensuring the UK’s defensive military equipment reached the front line as quickly as possible,” Sunak’s office said in a statement.

“Both leaders agreed that it was vital that international partners accelerated their assistance to Ukraine to help seize the opportunity to push Russian forces back,” the British statement added.

