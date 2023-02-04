AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Ukraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned

Reuters Published February 4, 2023 Updated February 4, 2023 06:08pm
<p>This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak on February 4, 2023, shows freed Ukrainian prisoners reacting following their exchange in an unknown location in Ukraine. Photo: AFP</p>

This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak on February 4, 2023, shows freed Ukrainian prisoners reacting following their exchange in an unknown location in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while Russian news agencies cited Moscow's defence ministry saying 63 Russian POWs had been freed.

"We managed to return 116 of our people, defenders of Mariupol, partisans from Kherson, snipers from the Bakhmut (front) and other heroes of ours," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Russia’s Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean ‘all of Ukraine will burn’

Yermak also said the bodies of British volunteer aid workers Andrew Bagshaw and Chris Parry had been sent back to Ukraine.

Bagshaw and Parry were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine in January, Parry's family has previously said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the released Russian servicemen included "sensitive category" persons, whose exchange was made possible through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to agencies.

