Two-day ‘Pakistan Chemical Expo 2023’ to begin on 7th

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:08am
LAHORE: Chemical industry is the 3rd fastest growing industry in the world. According to a thoughtful estimate, more than 70 thousand products are produced with the use of different types of chemicals, and its volume in the global market is close to 6 trillion dollars.

In order to create awareness about the developments and opportunities in the chemical sector, PCMA is organizing it’s second two-day B2B mega event, “PAKISTAN CHEMICAL EXPO 2023” with the theme of creating new bonds on February 7th and 8th at Expo Centre, Lahore.

Domestic and international chemical manufacturers and related stakeholders including traders, technology providers, equipment suppliers and logistic partners, and others will be exhibiting their products and services in PCE 2023. These views were expressed by senior members of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association Haroon Ali Khan, khalid Pervaiz, Qazi Khalid, Zafar Mehmood, Mansoor Javaid along with other officials while addressing the press conference.

Haroon Ali Khan said that PCE 2023 is envisaged to boost business networking and collaboration efforts that may convert into new business avenues, over 15 reputed international speakers/experts shall share the current trends, strategies & opportunities within the chemical industry.

He added that by utilizing the growth opportunities in this sector and reducing the chemical imports, not only the economy of the country can be supported but also the imbalance in foreign payments can be improved. But for all this, an integrated chemical policy with the consultation of all stake holders is a dire need.

PCMA members urges the government to take steps for uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas, provide facilities for the installation of naphtha cracking plants like Thailand and Singapore, formulate a comprehensive chemical policy in consultation to all stake holders and make arrangements for timely import of raw material and establish a separate business park on 2 to 3 thousand acres for the all chemical related industries.

