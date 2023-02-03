AVN 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
Feb 03, 2023
PCB introduces season passes for weekday PSL matches

BR Web Desk Published 03 Feb, 2023 09:04pm
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday introduced the season passes for weekday matches of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition, as it announced that online tickets for the mega event would be available from Saturday (tomorrow) at 11am.

“This is to encourage cricket fans and families to purchase cheaper tickets to attend the matches and watch in action some of best shortest format cricketers vying for the biggest price in Pakistan cricket,” it said in a statement.

The season pass for the four Multan matches (excluding the opener) has been set for Rs16,830 (VIP), Rs9,630 (premium), Rs5,715 (first class) and Rs3,555 (general).

Likewise, the season pass for the five Karachi matches on 16, 20, 21, 23, and 24 February, has been fixed at Rs13,050 (VIP), Rs8,550 (premium), Rs4,275 (first class) and Rs2,925 (general).

The PCB has also confirmed one ticket can be purchased on one CNIC. Those who do not have a CNIC, can purchase the tickets using their passport, while those under the age of 18 will require B-Form.

“All spectators will be required to bring the government-issued ID through which they have bought the tickets.”

Fans can visit cricket.bookme.pk to book their tickets. Physical tickets will also be available to fans during the tournament from the box offices at the four venues, the PCB said on Friday.

Tickets for the Rawalpindi and Lahore matches will go on sale in due course.

The tournament opener between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 13 has been set at Rs6,000 for the VIP enclosures, Rs3,000 for premium, Rs2,000 for first class and Rs1,000 for general.

Ticket prices for the Multan Sultans versus Quetta Gladiators match on February 15 have been set for Rs2,900 (VIP), Rs1,900 (premium), Rs950 (first class) and Rs650 (general), while ticket prices for the remaining three matches featuring the home side have been fixed at Rs4,000 (VIP), Rs2,000 (premium), Rs1,500 (first class) and Rs1,000 (general).

For the non-Sunday matches in Karachi, ticket prices have been set at Rs2,900 (VIP), Rs1,900 (premium), Rs950 and Rs650 for first class and general enclosures, respectively.

For Sunday, the match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars on February 19 ticket prices have been fixed at Rs5,000 for the VIP enclosures, Rs3,000 for the premium, Rs2,000 in first class and Rs1,000 in general. For the final fixture in Karachi on Sunday, February 26, between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, ticket prices have been set for Rs4,000 (VIP), Rs2,000 (premium), Rs1,500 and Rs1,000 for first class and general enclosures, respectively.

