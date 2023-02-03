AVN 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.44%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.39%)
DFML 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
DGKC 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.32%)
EPCL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 66.87 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.87%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 27.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.26%)
MLCF 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
NETSOL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.4%)
OGDC 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.61%)
PRL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.61%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.25%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.53%)
TRG 111.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
UNITY 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s top lender SBI smashes estimates with record Q3 profit

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2023 04:50pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

BENGALURU: State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, on Friday said its quarterly profit surged a better-than-expected 68.5% to a record high, boosted by better interest income and a drop in bad loan provisions.

Strong economic activity post the pandemic and recent festive-season spending has boosted credit demand in India, feeding both retail and corporate loan growth at the bank.

Net interest income - the difference between interest earned and paid - rose 24% to 380.69 billion rupees, while net interest margin, a key indicator of banks’ profitability, rose to 3.69% from 3.40% a year ago.

Credit growth at state-owned SBI stood at 17.6%, with around 18% growth seen in retail and corporate loans each.

Deposits at state-owned SBI grew 9.51%.

Net profit rose to 142.05 billion rupees ($1.74 billion) from 84.32 billion rupees a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimates of 131.01 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Indian banks have seen their bad loans clear up over the past few quarters as the pandemic abated and loan recoveries picked up.

India’s Adani tries to allay concerns as lenders step up scrutiny

Last month, private lenders HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank posted better-than-expected profits, on strong loan growth.

For SBI, gross bad loans as a ratio of total loans, a measure of asset quality, eased to 3.14% from 3.52% a quarter earlier.

Net bad loans slipped to 0.77% while provisions for bad loans nearly halved to 15.87 billion rupees.

Shares of state-run lenders surged 70% last year as analysts turned bullish, though concerns about bank exposure to the embattled Adani Group have slammed the sub-index in the past two weeks.

SBI shares closed 3.1% higher ahead of the results.

State Bank of India SBI

Comments

1000 characters

India’s top lender SBI smashes estimates with record Q3 profit

The great fall continues: rupee settles at new all-time low against US dollar

Imran Khan decides against contesting by-elections on 33 NA seats

Cotton arrival plunge 36% year-on-year

2 terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

India’s Adani denies rise due to Modi as shares slump again

Sindh Police registers FIR against Sheikh Rashid in Karachi

Indian police arrest 1,800 men in crackdown on underage marriage

Chinese spy balloon flies over the United States, Pentagon says

Saudi Arabia links oil refinery’s setup with political consensus

Rules notified: FBR, banks can share info about civil servants’ assets

Read more stories