AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.32%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.87%)
BOP 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DFML 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
DGKC 41.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
EPCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FCCL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.58%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 66.94 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.98%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
MLCF 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.81%)
OGDC 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.6%)
PAEL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
PPL 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.61%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.84%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
TPLP 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
TRG 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
UNITY 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,038 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.64%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -52.5 (-0.36%)
KSE100 40,456 Decreased By -277.3 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,159 Decreased By -70.4 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK shares slip as weak tech earnings weigh on mood

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2023 01:48pm
Follow us

UK stocks slipped on Friday after disappointing earnings from Wall Street’s tech giants offset a bout of optimism over major central banks nearing the end of their interest-rate hike cycle.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.1% by 0810 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index slid 0.5% after touching a nine-month high in the previous session.

Wall Street futures sank after tech titans Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc reported downbeat results.

Still, both the UK equity indexes were heading for weekly gains after dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England raised hopes that the central banks could pause the rate-hike spree after a series of increases to bring inflation under control.

UK stocks slip ahead of central bank meetings, Unilever up after naming new CEO

Discount retailer B&M gained 2.2% and Marks & Spencer rose 3.2% after Deutsche Bank upgraded their stocks to “buy” from “hold”.

UK shares

Comments

1000 characters

UK shares slip as weak tech earnings weigh on mood

Intra-day update: rupee crosses 277 against US dollar

Saudi Arabia links oil refinery’s setup with political consensus

Panel asks PD to broker agreements between govt, gas producing provinces

Rules notified: FBR, banks can share info about civil servants’ assets

India’s Adani denies rise due to Modi as shares slump again

Chinese spy balloon flies over the United States, Pentagon says

Smuggling not the main reason behind USD shortage: FBR

Dar approves proposal to raise $2bn from expats

1,100MW K-3 inaugurated, China praised

PM invites IK, others to APC on terrorism, economy

Read more stories