AVN 64.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
DGKC 41.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 66.82 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
MLCF 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
NETSOL 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
OGDC 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.6%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.52%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.92%)
TELE 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 112.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.52%)
UNITY 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,060 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,453 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 40,649 Decreased By -84.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,236 Increased By 6.3 (0.04%)
Copper heads for weekly losses amid demand pressure, dollar gain

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2023 10:27am
BEIJING: Copper prices dipped on Friday, heading for a weekly loss, as soft global demand weighed on sentiment despite the latest supply disruptions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2% at $9,038 a tonne by 0158 GMT. For the week so far, the contract is down 2.4%.

Citi Research economists believe a softer-than-anticipated China recovery and sustained manufacturing sector weakness outside of China will keep metals demand under pressure.

US manufacturing contracted further in January as higher interest rates stifled demand for goods, but factories did not appear to be laying off workers in large numbers.

The dollar on Friday recovered from a heavy selloff in the aftermath of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, and against a basket of currencies, making it less attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

London copper rebounds as dollar plunges

Investors now eye a jobs report in the United States due later in the day.

The strength of the labour market is a key concern for the Fed, which announced a 25 basis-points interest rate hike Wednesday.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched 1% down at 68,490 yuan($10,157.95) a tonne.

Among other metals, LME aluminium dipped 0.3% to $2,608 a tonne, tin eased 1.3% to $28,995 a tonne and zinc fell 1% to $3,348 a tonne, while lead advanced 0.5% to $2,144 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium slid 0.3% at 19,060 yuan a tonne, while lead inched 0.1% down to 15,290 yuan a tonne, while nickel added 0.6% to 222,150 yuan a tonne and zinc was up 0.2% at 24,205 yuan a tonne.

Copper

