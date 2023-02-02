AVN 65.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.65%)
BAFL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
DFML 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.14%)
DGKC 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.32%)
EPCL 46.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.27%)
FCCL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HUBC 65.43 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.92%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
NETSOL 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
OGDC 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.47%)
PAEL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.64%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.13%)
TELE 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
TRG 111.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,061 Increased By 14.7 (0.36%)
BR30 14,446 Increased By 12.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 40,827 Increased By 206.7 (0.51%)
KSE30 15,226 Increased By 56.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper rebounds as dollar plunges

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2023 10:35am
Follow us

Copper prices in London rose on Thursday, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.1% to $9,187 a tonne by 0231 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.5% to 69,200 yuan ($10,302.68) a tonne.

The dollar tumbled after the US Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a confidence boost that the end of its rate-hike campaign is near.

Supply disruption at MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine in also Peru lent prices some support.

Copper retreats on caution over Chinese demand

LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,643 a tonne, lead advanced 1.2% to $2,164 a tonne, tin increased 2.3% to $29,640 a tonne and zinc was up 0.6% at $3,371 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium edged up 0.2% to 19,135 yuan a tonne, lead advanced 0.8% to 15,295 yuan a tonne, while nickel dropped 1% to 221,790 yuan a tonne and zinc shed 0.4% to 24,225 yuan a tonne.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

London copper rebounds as dollar plunges

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses, crosses 270 against US dollar

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

Israel military hits Gaza after rocket fire despite US appeal for calm

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward for Pakistan

KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

Read more stories