Navy chief inaugurates hospital in Turbat

Press Release Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited forward posts in coastal areas and inaugurated a 25-bed hospital in Turbat. The state-of-the-art hospital is aimed to provide quality medical facilities to local populace along with troops.

Upon arrival at Turbat, the Naval Chief was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami.

Chief of the Naval Staff was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness of units and deployed troops. Naval Chief interacted with the troops and expressed full satisfaction on operational preparedness and combat readiness. He appreciated the high morale of troops in ensuring impregnable defense of the country in the prevailing challenging environment.

The Naval Chief also reiterated Pakistan Navy’s resolve to safeguard the maritime frontiers of the country besides ensuring socio-economic uplift of coastal community as foremost initiatives.

