AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.43%)
DGKC 41.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.55%)
HUBC 65.54 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
NETSOL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
OGDC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.86%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 111.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,734 Increased By 113.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Amir Saeed Rawn detention: LHC directs CCPO to appear in person

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) to appear before the court in person with a report on a habeas corpus petition seeking recovery of Amir Saeed Rawn advocate, an advisor to former chief minister Parvez Elahi, from alleged illegal detention of police on Friday (today).

Adam Saeed Rawn, the brother of the lawyer, alleged that the police abducted Amir and kept in illegal detention at an undisclosed place.

He asked the court to direct the police to produce the alleged detainee before the court.

The Lahore High Court Bar Association also condemned the arrest of advocate Rawn.

The bar demanded immediate release of the lawyer and also announced to observe a strike on Friday (today) against the arrest.

The court will also hear a petition of wife and other relatives of former federal minister Moonis Elahi seeking cancellation of a money laundering FIR registered against them by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday (today).

Tehreem Elahi, wife of Moonis, his brother Rasikh Elahi along with wife Zara Elahi filed the petition.

The petitioners submitted that the FIA registered the case against them on political considerations. The petitioners have been granted pre-arrest bail in the case till February 14.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court CCPO Parvez Elahi Adam Saeed Rawn

Comments

1000 characters

Amir Saeed Rawn detention: LHC directs CCPO to appear in person

1,100MW K-3 inaugurated, China praised

Panel asks PD to broker agreements between govt, gas producing provinces

PM invites IK, others to APC on terrorism, economy

Jul-Jan trade deficit shrinks 31.97pc to $19.632bn YoY

Dar approves proposal to raise $2bn from expats

Rules notified: FBR, banks can share info about civil servants’ assets

IK writes letter to President: Agencies accused of meddling in political affairs

Smuggling not the main reason behind USD shortage: FBR

SBP’s reserves slip to $3bn

‘Country heading towards digital catastrophe’

Read more stories