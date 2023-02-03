Amir Saeed Rawn detention: LHC directs CCPO to appear in person

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) to appear before the court in person with a report on a habeas corpus petition seeking recovery of Amir Saeed Rawn advocate, an advisor to former chief minister Parvez Elahi, from alleged illegal detention of police on Friday (today).

Adam Saeed Rawn, the brother of the lawyer, alleged that the police abducted Amir and kept in illegal detention at an undisclosed place.

He asked the court to direct the police to produce the alleged detainee before the court.

The Lahore High Court Bar Association also condemned the arrest of advocate Rawn.

The bar demanded immediate release of the lawyer and also announced to observe a strike on Friday (today) against the arrest.

The court will also hear a petition of wife and other relatives of former federal minister Moonis Elahi seeking cancellation of a money laundering FIR registered against them by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday (today).

Tehreem Elahi, wife of Moonis, his brother Rasikh Elahi along with wife Zara Elahi filed the petition.

The petitioners submitted that the FIA registered the case against them on political considerations. The petitioners have been granted pre-arrest bail in the case till February 14.

