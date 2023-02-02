AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.43%)
DGKC 41.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.55%)
HUBC 65.54 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
NETSOL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
OGDC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.86%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 111.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,734 Increased By 113.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK minister says ‘not ruling out’ sending jets to Ukraine

AFP Published 02 Feb, 2023 09:30pm
Follow us

PORTSMOUTH: The UK defence minister on Thursday said he did not rule out supplying Ukraine with fighter jets while cautioning they would not be a “magic wand” in the war.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told journalists: “On the process of jets, I’ve been pretty clear. One thing I’ve learned over the last year is don’t rule anything in, don’t rule anything out.”

Kyiv has requested American-made F-16 warplanes to help repel the Russian invasion.

The United States has ruled out any deliveries of F-16s to Ukraine for now, but other partners including Poland have shown themselves more open to the idea.

Zelensky warns of Russia ‘revenge’ as EU chief visits

“I’m very open to examining all sorts of systems, and not just jets, to give Ukraine that assistance,” Wallace said.

The minister said that “these things don’t always happen overnight. But I can say, we’re not putting the Ukrainians at risk.”

His comments came after Downing Street had appeared to rule out sending its combat planes.

“The UK’s Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets are extremely sophisticated and take months to learn how to fly,” the prime minister’s official spokesman said Tuesday.

“Given that, we believe it is not practical to send those jets into Ukraine.”

Britain’s government said in January it was aiming to send tanks to Ukraine at the end of March, after becoming the first Western ally to promise heavy assault vehicles, with a plan to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks.

Wallace said that Kyiv’s immediate need was for weaponry to allow military formations on the ground to push back Russian troops, and it was “easy to get carried away”.

Supplying fighter jets would not be an overnight game changer due to the need for complex training, he added.

“You know, even if tomorrow morning we announced we were going to put them in fast jets that would take months,” he said, as Ukrainians would face “suddenly having to learn to pilot” them.

“So there is no magic wand in this horrendous conflict,” Wallace said, speaking at a press conference in Portsmouth in southern England with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia’s war in Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

UK minister says ‘not ruling out’ sending jets to Ukraine

Dar gives go-ahead to Saylani, other charities to help raise $2bn from overseas Pakistanis

New historic low: rupee settles at 271.36 against US dollar

Country can excel at nuclear power generation: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan expects 'sincere cooperation' from Afghan interim govt to address terrorism: FO

At least 17 killed as oil tanker collides with passenger coach near Kohat tunnel

Pakistan’s textile exports significantly decline in January: APTMA

Murad Saeed announces protest against rising terrorism in KP

Local court sends Sheikh Rashid on two-day physical remand

Capital gain lifts Norwegian operator Telenor to record earnings

Foreign funding case: IHC rejects PTI’s petition against ECP ruling

Read more stories