LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (February 01, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.29843 4.30857 4.32057 0.07371
Libor 1 Month 4.57429 4.51600 4.57429 0.10814
Libor 3 Month 4.81357 4.82186 4.82971 0.30271
Libor 6 Month 5.10043 5.10857 5.22529 0.52314
Libor 1 Year 5.33757 5.34400 5.66643 0.92971
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
