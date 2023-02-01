AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Feb 01, 2023
Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry released from Adiala jail

BR Web Desk Published February 1, 2023 Updated February 1, 2023 08:06pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has been released from the Adiala Jail after obtaining bail from an Islamabad district and sessions court in a case pertaining to threatening members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families, Aaj News reported.

The session court on Wednesday ordered Fawad’s release against surety bonds of Rs20,000.

As per the procedure, the court issued the release order for Fawad after receiving the PTI leader’s surety bonds.

A large number of party workers, fellow parliamentarians, and party leaders were present to welcome Fawad outside the jail.

Earlier today, the court granted bail to Fawad against Rs20,000 worth of surety bonds on the condition that he would not repeat any words that can incite violence against a constitutional institution.

Fawad, who was information minister under the previous government led by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, was detained in a predawn raid on his home in Lahore last week.

He was accused of having “harassed and intimidated” election commission officials and their families in televised comments, according to the police report.

According to the charges lodged in Islamabad, he was being held under sedition legislation because he “tried to cause an impediment in the election process of the state”.

Islamabad court approves Fawad Chaudhry's two-day physical remand

On Saturday, an Islamabad court had approved a petition from police seeking an extension in Chaudhry's physical remand, extending the former federal minister’s remand by two days.

