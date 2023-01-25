Fawad Chaudhry ‘arrested from his house’, PTI workers gather in Imran’s support

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry has been arrested from his residence in Lahore, said fellow party member Farrukh Habib, amid reports that the government was planning the same for PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

"Fawad Chaudhry has been arrested by the police from his house. The imported government has gone berserk," said Habib on his Twitter page.

PTI on its official Twitter account said the PTI leader was arrested by "unknown persons".

However, Habib later posted a copy of the First Information Report (FIR).

"We showed the mirror to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and it starts with arrests and FIRs," said Habib after the development that came after the night-long turnout of PTI workers who rushed to party chairman Imran Khan's residence on reports that the government was planning to arrest him as well.

PTI's Twitter account also posted a couple of videos, showing a convoy of police vehicles which it claimed was carrying Fawad after his arrest.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police in a tweet said that Fawad tried to “incite violence against a constitutional institution” and “inflame the sentiments of the people”.

“The case will be processed as per the law,” it said.

Several party leaders condemned Fawad's detention. PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi slammed the federal government over the arrest.

"Pakistan has become a lawless state at the hands of these lawbreaking lawmakers and corrupt law enforcement officers," Zaidi tweeted.

"How can calling someone a Munshi or any other derogatory term even be a cause for arrest? Let alone keeping him at CTD lockup? Terrorists roam free but political opponents arrested!" PTI's Shireen Mazari tweeted.

Dare government to arrest Imran Khan: Fawad

Footage posted on social media by PTI's official page showed members and supporters of the party rallying in support of Imran.

In one such video, apparently before he was apprehended, Fawad said PTI supporters gathered at Zaman Park on "30 minutes of notice" on reports that the government was moving to arrest Imran.

"I dare the government to arrest Imran Khan," said Fawad. "Pakistan is going through an economic crisis. In such a situation, are you trying to burn down the country by arresting Pakistan's biggest leader?"

